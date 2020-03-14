Ila Ann Barnes, 84, of Rochester, died of natural causes at her home Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Ila was born to Luther and Julia (Larson) Groth on June 10, 1935, in Winnesheik County, Iowa. She graduated from Decorah High School in 1953. She married Ronald Roger Barnes and together they had four children.
Their three farms were located around Harmony, Minn., and Hesper, Iowa. Ila worked at the Cresco Hospital, Harmony Hospital and served on the Harmony Ambulance crew. While living north of Harmony, she was an active member of the Greenfield Lutheran Church.
In 1976, she graduated from RCC with a two-year degree in nursing and later earned her BSN from Winona State University on the RCC campus in 1988.
In 1982, she began her career at Mayo in Rochester working on the rehab floor in Mary Brigh and the geriatric psychology floor in Generose, retiring in 1997.
In 1983, Ila moved from Harmony to her townhouse in Northwest Rochester, where she resided for 35 years. She enjoyed visiting with her townhouse friends.
She was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. She was active in the church, participating in quilting, Bible studies and going to church with her friends.
She enjoyed traveling around the U.S., the Caribbean, Germany, the UK, Scandinavia and Mexico. She was always on the hunt to build her Life List of birds.
She wintered in South Padre Island and Rockport, Texas. She chose these places specifically for the birding opportunities. She again made friends from all over the world on her adventures on the Texas coast.
Often her birding trips included going to Oxbow Park, a state park or up and down the Mississippi River and most likely around Lake City or Wabasha.
With her love of travel, she blessed her family by taking them to South Padre Island, Disney World and the Riviera Maya in Mexico.
She found great pleasure in attending her grandchildren's activities and events. In recent years, she became an avid volleyball fan for her granddaughters.
She moved to Homestead Senior Living in 2016. She knew a handful of friends who lived there before she moved in and left having made many more.
She will be missed by many with great love and affection.
Our Mother, Our Gram and Our Ila.
Memorials preferred to: Highland Lutheran Church, Fremont Lutheran Cemetery, Greenfield Lutheran Church, Bethel Lutheran Church, National Eagle Center, Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, and Oxbow Park.
A private family service has been held.
Ila Ann Barnes is survived by her four children, Rhonda Lee Barnes, Russell Lynn (Jennifer) Barnes, Robin Lou (Charles) Barnes-Lutes, and Randall Lane (Stefanie) Barnes; her six grandchildren, Michelle Lee (Jessica) Frantzen, Robert (Caryn) Lewison, Katharine (Daniel) Fitzsimmons, Andrew Barnes, Garrett (fiance Taylor Case) Barnes and Bailey Ann Barnes; her three great-grandchildren, Sidney Lewison, Keira Lewison, and Beckett Frantzen; her sister, Norma Halse; her brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Shirley Groth; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie, in 1981; her parents; brothers and sisters-in laws, Kenneth and Dorothy Groth and Keith and Rita Groth; and a brother-in-law, Donald Halse.