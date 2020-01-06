Ila (Lindelien) Johnson, of Grand Meadow, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at home.
Ila was born March 11, 1939, at home to Bennie and Johnabell Lindelien. She graduated from Grand Meadow High School in 1957. She attended Luther College for a year and transferred to the University of Minnesota, where she graduated in 1961 with a degree in home economics education and a minor in science.
On June 24, 1961, she married John Roger Johnson. It was at this same time that Ila was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was treated and survived. In 2018 and 2019, Ila was recognized by the Mayo Clinic as the longest survivor of cancer. This was a recognition she was proud of.
After their wedding, Ila and Roger settled on a farm in Grand Meadow. They lived briefly in Stewartville before moving back to Grand Meadow, where they remained. They welcomed their son Brad in 1965 and their daughter Candice in 1968 into their family.
Ila taught home economics for 35 years in Rose Creek, Elkton, Stewartville, Spring Valley and Grand Meadow. She was a Master Advisor with more than 18 years of service in FHA/FLA. She retired in 1996.
In her retirement she was involved with the Red Hat Society, Meals on Wheels, book clubs, Sunday school, church council and was a Master Gardener.
Ila loved people. She had a way of making everyone she encountered feel special. She loved everyone and everyone loved her.
Ila was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Johnabell Lindelien.
She is survived by her loving husband, Roger; her son, Brad (Michelle) Johnson; her daughter, Candice (John) Leinenkugel; and her grandchildren, Kelsey, Carter, Sierra, Sophie and Katrina. Ila is also survived by her sisters Sharon Essling, Pat McSay, Jane Kahl, and brother David Lindelien.
Funeral services for Ila will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Grand Meadow Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church and will continue for one hour prior to the service Saturday.