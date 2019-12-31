Irene "Jean" Evan, age 87, of Minnesota Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Cottagewood Senior Community in Mankato.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minnesota Lake, with Fr. Greg Havel officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Minnesota Lake. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com.
Jean is survived by her children, Ron (Deb) Evan of Mankato, Tim (Sandy) Evan of Rochester, and Sue (Mike) Stenzel of Clermont, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.