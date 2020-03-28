Ivan LeRoy Sherman, age 90, of Rochester, died March 24, 2020, peacefully with his family by his side.
Ivan was born Sept. 2, 1929, in Wesley, Iowa to LeRoy and Ruth (Loebig) Sherman. He was married to Juanita (Jacobs) Sherman for 51 years. Together they lived in Rochester, where they raised a family. Ivan worked for Clements Chevrolet as a mechanic for 35 years and was a member of St. Francis Church.
Ivan had a love for cars and was involved in the Antiques Car Club in Rochester. He was an Airforce mechanic during the Korean War. Ivan liked camping and fishing in the Boundary Waters with family and friends. In his free time, he loved to build hot-rods and remote-controlled model boats. He enjoyed getting together with his brothers and friends for lunch or dinner and had a sweet tooth for chocolate cake, candies and pie.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Sherman; children, Neil Sherman of Grand Marais, Jayne (Michael) Unglaub of Watertown, Cory (Holly) Sherman of Rochester, and Sara Sherman (Trey Fortner) of Savage; granddaughters, Faith Unglaub, Rosemary Unglaub, Annalise Sherman, Gabriella Sherman and Ava Fortner; and brothers, Bill Sherman of Dexter, Gary (Terryl) Sherman of Apple Valley, and John Sherman of Buffalo.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Ruth Sherman; and siblings, Ted Sherman, Richard "Dick" (Martha) Sherman, and Frank Sherman.
A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at a later date. Ivan's ashes will reside at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.
