Jack Fox, born Sept. 24, 1940, to Ida and Clarence Fox, passed away Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 79, at Grand Meadow Senior Living. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Spring Valley and the Root River Antique Association.
Jack hauled milk cans for the Racine Creamery and later worked at the Creamery. He also farmed on the home place where he grew up. After his stroke in 2000, he could be found driving his John Deere Gator around Racine with his dog, Daisy, checking the town out.
Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elsie; son, Joey (Lisa) Fox; daughters, Marlys (Dennis) Sivesind and Tracy (Scott) Meyer; grandchildren, Sasha (Andrew Clement) Lee, Tiffany (Dallas) Smith, Daniel (Alexx) Lee, Lariah Fox, Tessa Fox, Hannah Meyer and Rachel Meyer; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Carson, Camden, Ciara and Aayden; and sister, Betty Brandt of Grand Meadow.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, June and brother-in-law Darrel Freeman, and Arlene Anderson; a brother, Ervin Fox; and both parents, Ida and Clarence Fox.
Funeral services for Jack will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 28 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church with Pastor Betsy Dartt officiating. Burial will take place at the Frankford Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue for one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
