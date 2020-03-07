Jacqueline "Jackie" Simone Franck, age 79, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 4, after a long fought battle with leukemia.
Jackie was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Bruyères-et-Montbérault, France to Gaetan and Augustine Peteux during the invasion of France. She spent her early years hiding from the Nazis in caves in northern France.
On Dec. 7, 1963, she married James "Jim" Franck in Laon, France. The couple moved to Rochester in February 1964, following the completion of Jim's Air Force service. Jackie worked for Jerome Foods for 18 years.
Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling, car shows, county music and just being with her family and friends.
Jackie leaves behind her husband of 56 years; two sons, Dean (Kelly) and David (Brenda); and two sisters, Albertine (Rene) and Charlotte. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
A celebration of Jackie's life will be at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice team who provided outstanding care for Jackie in her final days.