James Aarsvold

James "Jim" Aarsvold, a kind, curious, always smiling father and husband, died in the loving embrace of his family on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Jim was born Feb. 10, 1948, to Millie and Obed Aarsvold in Rochester and grew up in Rock Dell and Kasson. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and small-town roots. Jim was widely known for his engaging personality and charming way of making everyone around him feel important and respected. He had a great sense of humor and excelled at Dad jokes, which his family were sure only he thought were funny.
Jim found joy in his family, close friends, classic cars, music including the Beach Boys, B-52s and Willie Nelson. Songs such as Willie's "Hello Walls" spoke to him. He was the second of six children, including five boys and a girl. His admiration for classic cars began early, and Jim joined the Car Club in Kasson-Mantorville High School. His best friend, Burt, was president of the club.
After graduating, Jim proudly served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He then became a master salesman for Land O'Lakes, driving throughout Minnesota to visit with customers. He was widely recognized for his ability to connect with anyone, and known as a supreme negotiator, always fair and respectful. Whenever he could, he checked and help finesse merchandising for butter, cream, milk and more in grocery stores. He later joined The Hershey Co. and became a chocolate expert, to the delight of family and friends. He served in sales 35 years.
Jim was devoted to his wife of 25 years, Amy; daughters Bethany and Hayley Aarsvold, son Jason (Kristin) Aarsvold and Rachel Larsen, (Ryan) and grandchildren Graham, Dylan, Easton and Ellie. Jason and Rachel were born to Jim's first wife, Ione Anderson. Jim is survived by siblings David (Barb), Ann Carder (John), John, Randy and Robert (Bonnie). He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family.
Jim will be dearly missed. He hopes you will order turtle soup, and make it snappy.
An evening memorial gathering will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, New Brighton Chapel, 706 Fourth Ave. NW, New Brighton, Minn. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.