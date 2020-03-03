James "Jamie" Anton Bawek, 58, of Rochester, passed away of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Jamie was born on April 24, 1961, to Kenneth and Barbara (Jones) Bawek. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1979. He attended St. Mary's College in Winona studying music and mathematics. He worked for the Mayo Clinic department of General Service for many years and was employed there at the time of his passing. He loved playing his saxophone, guitar and piano. He was a very talented soloist. He loved sports, played hockey and baseball, and was a super Minnesota Vikings fan. His family and his friends were his whole world. He enjoyed attending his nieces and nephew's events.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara of Rochester; his sisters, Katherine (Greg) Kittelson of Lakeville, and Karon Anderson of Brownsville; brothers, Robert of Rochester and Brion (Nicole) of Rosemount; nephews, Blake Anderson and Riley Bawek; and his niece, Alana Anderson.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth (1994 of ALS), and his infant brother, Kenneth Jr.
The Memorial Mass for Jamie will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Russell Scepaniak officiating.
Memorials are preferred to the Music Department at John Marshall High School.