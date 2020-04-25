James Marvin Carney was born Oct. 28, 1951, in Red Wing to Marvin and Ruth (Glamm) Carney. Jim grew up in the Pine Island area and graduated in 1969 from Pine Island High School. During and after high school, Jim worked hard on the family farm and then for his father hauling grain for area farmers. He also did masonry work in Pine Island, Red Wing and the Twin Cities.
Jim switched to Aconite Corp in natural gas line construction. In 1993, he began working for Peoples Natural Gas (Minnesota Energy Resources) as a Field Technician. Jim was very proud of his work on the natural gas tapping crew. He and a coworker traveled throughout the upper Midwest.
Jim met his one true love, Marlys, at a pancake breakfast in Pine Island while he was cooking sausages. Jim retired Sept. 11, 2016, and loved the retired life. His retirement time was spent enjoying his grandson's antics, watching countless episodes of Gunsmoke, Wagon Train and Walker Texas Ranger.
Jim was a hard-working son, husband and father who instilled a love of hunting and fishing in his children. Loyalty, honesty, faith and family were very important to him along with showing the proper way to tie a fishing hook. "There is no shortcut - more than seven loops and it won't be tied tight, less than seven, it will unravel."
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marlys; son, Colin (Tiffany); daughter, Kelsey (Kyle); and son, Ethan (Lizzie); grandsons, Giovanni, Lucinelli and Caleb Carney, Gavin and Keegan; siblings, Wayne (Carol) Carney, Jean (Tom) Dolan, Bob (Pat) Carney, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary.
There will be a private family service and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Legion Charles Cowden Post 184, Pine Island.