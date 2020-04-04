James J. Shoberg, 90, of Kenyon, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Taylor Falls, the son of John and Johanna (Nelson) Shoberg. He grew up during the great depression and at a young age his father passed away. He began working on the family farm, where he also was a construction truck driver. James attended North Branch High School.
James entered into the United States Army on March 13, 1951, and served during the Korean Conflict. His Army unit provided communications support for an Atom bomb test at Desert Rock, Nev., where he witnessed a 20-kiloton airburst Atomic bomb detonation. He was honorably discharged on March 12, 1953, and returned home to Almelund, Minn.
On Sept. 5, 1953, he married Sylvia Keacher in Weber. James was a pilot for Northwest Airlines from 1958 to 1990, where he retired.
James enjoyed flying for a living which allowed him to travel around the world. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. James enjoyed spending time with his family, especially, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Wayne (Carol) Shoberg of San Antonio, Dave (Sue) Shoberg of Plattsmouth, Scott (Sheila) Shoberg of Farmington, Lisa (Al) Weiner of Rochester; sister, Lucille Dresel of North Branch; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Shoberg, who died on Aug. 14, 2011; brothers, Everett Shoberg and Raymond Shoberg; and sister, Evelyn Trulson.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Interment will be in the Dale Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Kenyon. Memorials are preferred to Union Gospel Mission in St. Paul and St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Mont.