James "Jim" Morcomb

Jim Morcomb, 84, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
He was born on a farm in Ridgeway, Minn., on May 16, 1935, the first born of Arlie and Helen Morcomb. He graduated from Winona Senior High School with the Class of 1953. After graduation and a brief stint in college, he married the love of his life, Lois (Johnson) on June 23, 1956, at First Lutheran Church in La Crescent, and accepted a job at Martin Aircraft in Baltimore.
They both longed for home and in May 1957, he joined IBM and embarked on a wonderful 34 1/2 year career, eventually retiring in 1992 as a senior engineer. He was responsible for multiple patents that significantly advanced business technology, culminating his career by leading the design and manufacturing of the AS400, still the most successful system ever developed by IBM. After retiring from IBM, he took on a consulting job with Datacard Corp. and eventually retired from the business world in 1998.
James and Lois lived in St. Charles while they raised their four children, Rod, Jane, Scott and Sue. They simply loved this wonderful community. After retirement, they moved to Money Creek, building their dream home and spending their golden years together in the country.
Jim's foundation was firmly grounded in love of Christ, family, community and country. He demonstrated this love through selfless servant leadership. He was an extremely active leader in countless organizations, including Ducks Unlimited, Faith Lutheran Church, Looney Valley Church, Ridgeway Charter School, St. Charles Park Rec and Lions Club.
Some of his proudest achievements were spearheading Faith Lutheran and Looney Valley Church building projects, organizing the first fastpitch softball team in St. Charles, building two picnic shelters and the concession stand at the high school, leading the fund raising and building of the Ridgeway Charter School, being elected as the Lions Club District Governor, playing for and managing several championship fastpitch softball teams and being named to the Minnesota Fast Pitch Hall of Fame.
Jim had a great love for the Green Bay Packers and his time with his card-club friends.
What really defined Jim was love of his family, his loving wife Lois, four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. This love was manifested in his never-ending attendance at sporting events, concerts, family hunting and fishing adventures, building projects completed for his kids and grandkids and so much more. A man of incredible drive and energy, if a family member needed something, he was there with a plan and a solution.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Helen Morcomb, sister Mary Brenno and brother-in-law Duane Brenno.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Rod (Deb) Morcomb, Jane (Jeff) Sterrett, Scott (Janna) Morcomb, Sue (Craig) Frericks; granchildren, Erin (Aaron) Buchanan, Brent (Shelby) Morcomb, Dani (Brad) Gorder, Jennifer Sterrett, Bryant (Shelby) Morcomb, Ciara (Colton) Morcomb, Hunter, Dawson and Jared Frericks; great-grandchildren, Claire, Reese, Cameron, Lucas, Braxton and Brantley; niece Anne (Tom) Mootz and nephew Steve Brenno.
In his own words given to us upon his death: "I believe that true believers never really die, they just pass to the new world. God created the most amazing world that we could ever imagine, just think how wonderful the next world will be."
A true patriarch, he left a lasting impression on his family, community and this world. James R. Morcomb will never be forgotten. This world will be a little duller in his absence.
There will be a funeral service for Jim at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church in rural Houston. Burial will be at the Bush Cemetery in Ridgway. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Charles, and one hour prior to the service at Looney Valley Lutheran Church.
Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service of Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please leave a memory of Jim and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com