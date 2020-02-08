Jim Rhyne, 95, of Rochester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House.
Jim was born July 3, 1924, in Drumright, Okla., to James A. and Nettie L. (Ford) Rhyne. He was a graduate of Drumright High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army during World War II as part of General Patton's 13th Armored Black Cat Division. After his time of service in the military, Jim met and married the love of his life, Marjorie Ann Benson of Chanute, Kan.
Jim and Marj were married on June 17, 1948, and blessed with two girls during their marriage. All four traveled together in a 32-foot aqua blue Trottwood. From Kentucky to Canada, he worked as a welder putting in pipelines for small towns to get natural gas. He also worked in Iran, South America, and finally settled in Rochester in 1963, where he welded the great beams of the last ten stories for Mayo Clinic.
Jim loved to sing, fish and drink strong coffee, but above all, Jim loved leading others to the Lord. His ministry and service for God was present each day of his life. Before losing his vision to Retinitis Pigmentosa in 1969, Jim drove the Sunday school bus and took two families of children along with his own to church every Sunday. Jim led songs for worship and sang faithfully in the choir for 49 years with the assistance of Mary Henry, his sister in Christ. He memorized all songs for the choir, congregation and cantatas. He served on the board of deacons throughout the '70s, and was instrumental in the decisions necessary to build the new Assembly of God as it stands today on 18th Avenue Northwest. After going blind at the age of 45, he served as the Royal Rangers' Chaplain for the next 30 years. He taught youth camp survival skills and led many young people to Salvation through Jesus Christ. He was loving, kind, and he always put the needs of others before his own. He was a beacon of light to his family, and to all who had the privilege of calling him friend.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Susan Rhyne; son-in-law, Ev (Marcia) Jacobson; grandchildren, Deidre (Jay) Makowski, Tyler (Sarah) Jacobson, Everett (April) Jacobson, James (Carlye) Rhyne, Luke (Amy) Laessig, and Marc Laessig; and great-grandchildren, Emily Makowski, Susannah Jacobson, Andrew Jacobson, Juliet Jacobson, Noah Jacobson, Ysa Jacobson, Lindsey Jacobson, Moriah Jacobson, Ezra Jacobson, Everett Jacobson, Haley Rhyne, Heidi Jacobson, Noah Laessig, Violet Jacobson, Samuel Rhyne and Cosette Jacobson. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Janie Jacobson; sisters, Edith Rhyne, Deolas Elizabeth Simmons, and Susie Beatrice Rebb; and brother, Marvin Mayfield Rhyne.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Rochester Assembly, 4240 18th Ave. NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery Preston.