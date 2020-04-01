James E. Olson, 72, of Rochester, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence.
James Earl Olson was born Oct. 8, 1947, to Harry and Ester (Christianson) Olson in Eagle Bend, Minn. He graduated from Eagle Bend High School in 1965 and attended Staples Technical Institute in Staples. On Aug. 31, 1968, he married Sandra Schmidt in Grey Eagle. The couple moved to Rochester and James started working at IBM, where he worked as a tool maker for 35 years before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding, boating, traveling, watching his grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with family.
James is survived by Carl (Cheryl) Olson of Stewartville and Kirsten (Mark Harmon) Olson of Mankato; two grandchildren, Joshua and Claire; and two sisters, Sharon Stork of Alexandria, and Shirley Donnelly of Santa Paula, Calif. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Jr. (Buddy) Olson and his parents.
