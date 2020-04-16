James P. Carter, age 72, of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
James Phillip Carter was born Dec. 10, 1947, in Winona, the son of C.W. "Bill" and Fran (Menegas) Carter. He attended catholic school in Winona and graduated in 1966 from Lourdes High School in Rochester. James enlisted into the United States Marine Corp and served overseas in Vietnam until his honorable discharge 1969. He returned home and furthered his education at Mankato State University. James joined his mother and father in the family owned Carter's Family Restaurant in Rochester. He later managed Red Lobster until his retirement.
James was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and co-founder of Marine Corp League and attended Marine Corp reunions. He loved spending time with his family, friends, his cat "Zorro" and dogs. He enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Florida, attending Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest in New Orleans. He also enjoyed music, swimming, spending time at the beaches and boating on the river. In high school, he was selected as WCCO All State Football Player of the Week, Honorable Mention All Catholic Schools and 1964 Lourdes Hall of Fame State Football Championship Team.
He is survived by his children, Kalli A. Carter of Cape Coral, Fla., Kara (Ryan) Carter-Kleven of Oronoco and Travis Carter of Rochester; children's mother, Shirley Walters of Rochester; four grandchildren, Zachary Tatak, Skyler Tatak, Cameron Tatak and Xander Carter-Kleven; siblings, Kalli T. Carter of Rochester and Nick (Becky Larsen) Carter of Rochester; brother-in-law, Phil Kalcevic of Pennsylvania; aunts and uncles and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cynthia Kalcevic.
A Visitation celebrating James' life will be held at a later date. Interment with full military honors will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston. Memorials are preferred to Corporal Curtis M. Swenson Memorial or Paws and Claws Humane Society.
