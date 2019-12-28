James Carl Schlief, 88, of Brainerd, went to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 18, 2019. He was born March 26, 1931, in West Concord to Carl and Zelma (Franklin) Schlief. Jim was a 20 year veteran of the U.S. Navy and had his own pension brokerage business for over 40 years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosalie (Royce) Schlief; four children, Kathleen (Stephen) Upgren of St. Joseph, James (Michelle Hartse) Schlief Jr. of Monticello, David (Valdee) Schlief of Sauk Rapids, and Donna (Keith) Knicker of Ramsey; ten beloved grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara (Edwin) Davis of Fernandino Beach, Fla., and Dolores Swanson of Viroqua, Wis.; brother-in-law, Roger Ormand of Rochester; and sister-in-law, Loretta Royce of Elizabethton, Tenn.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Chase Schlief; sisters, Lillian Mehlum and Lola Littell; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Royce) Ormand; and brothers-in-law, Gene Mehlum, Wayne Swanson and Ronald Royce.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Baxter, with visitation starting an hour earlier. Burial with military honors will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.