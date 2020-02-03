Janet Marie Jensen, 83, of Rochester passed away on Jan. 12, 2020.
She was born on June 7, 1936, in Ames, Iowa, to Laurence and Alice (Risdal) Christy. She graduated from Ames High School and went to Iowa State University in Ames and Winona State University in Winona. She enjoyed traveling, crafts, reading, Red Hat Club and square dancing.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Greiner, and her parents. Janet is survived by her husband, Robert Jensen; brother, Larry Christy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughters, Lori (James) Peesker, Arden, N.C., Karen (Dan) Sedor, Lincoln, Neb., and Susan Bjugan, Asheville, N.C.; stepson, Marty (Karen) Jensen, Rochester; and stepdaughters, Pamela (Lonnie) Wobig of Rochester, and Kimberly Jensen, Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Michelle (Craig) Grossbach, Amy (Jeremy) Stern, Jessica Bjugan, Brad Sedor, Amanda (Caleb) Gieber, Saira (Thom) Peesker, Katrina Peesker, Scott Jensen, Adam Jensen and Josh Jensen; and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Ranfranz and Vine Reception Centre, 5482 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901; 507-289-3600. Memorials can be directed to the Animal Humane Society or American Cancer Society.