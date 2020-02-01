Janet "Jan" Petterson, 84, of Rochester, formerly of Havre, Mont., died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her residence. Jan was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Clifford and Lucille (Duffenbach) Kragness.
She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1953 and received her Certification as a Registered Nurse from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in 1957, after first studying one year at the University of Wisconsin -- Eau Claire. During her final year of school, Jan met the love of her life - Leroy "Roy" Petterson - who was a patient at Luther Hospital after a bad skiing accident. They were married at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wis., on her birthday in 1958. Shortly thereafter, she and Roy moved to Havre, where they resided for 59 years. Jan continued nursing at the Deaconess Hospital until the birth of their first child - while Roy opened a dental practice. Jan also worked as Dr. Petterson's bookkeeper and after the children were of school age, Jan expanded her duties at the dental practice to also be the receptionist.
Survivors include her daughters, Tanya (Scott) of Rochester, and Lisa (Ed) of Portland, Ore.; son, Krag (Tracy) of Tualatin, Ore.; sister, Mary (Manley) Johnston of Dellwood, Minn.; brother, David (Linda) Kragness of Fall Creek, Wis.; four grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; brother, Roger (Betty) Kragness; and her parents.
Jan loved baking - and eating - cookies, especially, chocolate chip.
The Memorial Service for Jan will be at noon on Feb. 28 at Zumbro Lutheran Church, with Pastor Vern Christopherson officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery of Havre, Mont., at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are preferred to Seasons Hospice.
