Janice A. Johnson, 91, passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - Comforcare in Austin, due to complications from a stroke she suffered in February 2020.
Janice was born April 9, 1929, in Hayfield to Edmund and Edna Mayme (Gilbertson) Holtan. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church Hayfield. She attended Hayfield Public Schools, where she participated in Glee Club and enjoyed singing with her sisters at various events including a radio show.
On Sept. 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Lamen Johnson at Trinity Lutheran Church Hayfield. Together, they shared 73 years of marriage, living in Austin. They enjoyed going to dances, baseball games, family fishing and camping trips, traveling, and enjoying foods and history of their Norwegian heritage.
As a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Janice was active in WELCA and various activities at the church. She sang with the Choralaires, a group of ladies that entertained at rest homes and senior events. She was a loyal TOPS member for over 40 years. However, her favorite thing to do was be with family and friends telling stories and laughing. She exhibited this enjoyment even after her stroke, which left her unable to communicate well. Anyone who visited her, felt her love. Janice will be remembered by her family as a loving and caring woman who always helped you to see the silver lining, even in hard times. This and her faith carried her through her 91 youthful years.
Janice is survived by her husband of 73 years, Lamen Johnson; three sons, Lynn (Holly) Johnson of Battle Lake, Keith (Dawn Thorne) Johnson of Austin, and Rodney (Cindy) Johnson of Austin; daughter, Rhonda (Jack) Akkerman of Austin; nine grandchildren, Christopher Johnson, Trevor (Patty) Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Timothy (Ashley) Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Amy Johnson, Kalle Akkerman, Janna (Mitchell) Adams, and Trista Akkerman; grandson-in-law, Daniel Bergstrom; 14 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Shirley Peterson, Stewartville, Devota (Dodi) Anderson, Calgary, Alberta, Ione Streightiff, Austin, Melba (John) Nelson, Mankato, and Bonnie Plowman, Eden Prairie; brother, Edmund (Barb) Holtan Jr., St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Rebecca Johnson Bergstrom.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Comforcare and Mayo Hospice for making Janice's last months the best they could be under these extraordinary circumstances. God's work, your hands.
Private services will be held with interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hayfield. Worlein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.