Janice (Holt) Cain, 50, of Rochester, was received into the arms of the Lord on Feb. 7, 2020, while at home with family in the care of Seasons Hospice.
Janice was born on Dec. 18, 1969, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Suzanne and Garry Holt. Janice worked as a medical secretary before moving to Rapidan Township, Minn., in 1999.
Janice married Todd Cain in Plattsburgh at the Old Base Chapel in 2003. They settled in Rochester, Minn. She loved family time at The Dells and Florida spring vacations with extended family. She was a beautiful person who always thought about others before herself. Her kids were the light of her life and she will be watching over them from heaven.
Janice is survived by her husband of 16 years, Todd, her daughter, Anna, 14, and her son, Joseph, 12, and precious dog, Mandy, all of Rochester; her parents, Suzanne and Garry Holt of Rochester and Ruskin, Fla.; her sister, Sharon (Michael) Walsh, and their sons Myles and Marcus of Warwick, R.I.; her husband's parents, Janet and Roy Stevenson; sisters-in-law, Christi (Shawn) Eyre and Heidi (Mike) Torgerson, and their children Jessica, Jacob (Grace); brother-in-law, David Stevenson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donations may be made to The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.
The funeral Mass will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 1600 11th Ave. SE, Rochester.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life luncheon immediately following the Mass at the church.