Janice Vreeman, 81, of Rochester, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Cottagewood in Rochester surrounded by her loving family.
Janice was born on Nov. 14, 1938, to Leonard and Elma (Schmidt) Jeche in Wykoff. Janice graduated from Wykoff High School in 1956. She then moved to Rochester and worked at Olmsted County Bank.
On Oct. 4, 1958, Janice and Wendell were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wykoff. They made their home in Rochester and she then was employed in the Rochester School District.
Janice enjoyed time at the lake, wintering in Texas, gardening, her many friends, and, especially, her four grandsons, Bryan, Trevor, Zachary and Adam.
Janice is survived by her husband of 61 years, Wendell; daughter, Linda Wagner (Rick Bell) of Lake Elmo; daughter, Brenda (Kurt) Reicks of Preston; and son, Greg Vreeman (Linda Stiller) of Stewartville; grandsons, Bryan (Keeli) Wagner, Trevor (Brianna) Wagner, Zachary (Bree) Reicks and Adam Reicks; and also by two great-grandchildren, Owen Wagner and Graceyn Reicks; and brothers, Merlyn (Margaret) Jeche and Rodney (Rosemary) Jeche, both from Rochester.
Our special thanks to the staff at Cottagewood 5 and Mayo Hospice.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester.