Janis Ann Jensen Gjervik Wobschall, of Rochester, passed away with dignity on Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born June 13, 1945, to Clarence and Frankie Jensen in Meridian, Miss.
She graduated from Kenyon, High School in 1963 and from Winona State College in 1967. She taught business education in Wykoff and Wanamingo. Later, she was employed at Mayo Clinic for 24 years, retiring from the Cancer Center in 2010.
On Jan. 7, 1967, she married her high school sweetheart, Melvin Gjervik. During their marriage, they resided in Anaheim, Calif., while Melvin served in the Marine Corps. After California, they returned to Minnesota and settled in Rochester. Her husband, Melvin, passed away on Sept. 1, 1978, leaving her with three sons: ages 7, 3, and 18 months. She fell lucky in love, and on June 17, 2005, she married her second sweetheart, Harold Wobschall, and they resided in Rochester.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; sister, Carol; children, Todd (Heather) Gjervik, Michael Gjervik, and Brian Gjervik; stepchildren, Chandra Wobschall (Hans Dickel), and Amber Wobschall (Jeremy Bratt); grandchildren, Braden, Ethan, Noah and Ava Gjervik; step grandchildren, Bri and Colin Dickel; niece, Carrie Foss (Bruce Boyum); nephew, Chad Foss; and mother-in-law, Doris Gjervik; as well as other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Gjervik; parents, Clarence and Frankie Jensen; and father-in-law, Rev. Stan Gjervik.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church Courtyard Team, the Yellow Monkey, 1119 Seventh St. NW, Rochester, MN, 55901 or Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.