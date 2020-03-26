Jason Danielson, 41, of Rochester, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home.
Jason Craig Danielson was born May 14, 1978, to Duane and Cheryl (Horstmann) Danielson, in Rochester. Jason lived at Hiawatha Homes for 38 years. He attended Mayo High School and Possibilities of Southeast Minnesota. Jason loved playing his keyboard, doing art projects, and listening to music and books on tapes. Jason was always thankful for his roommates and staff at Bandel House and his extended family at Hiawatha.
Jason is survived by his mother, Cheryl of Chatfield; brother, Tim (Ryn) of Chatfield; sister, Tammy Dahl of Rochester; niece, Hilary; nephews, James (Jen), Reid (Kileigh), Bryton (Angela), and Brady. He is preceded in death by his father, Duane.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield, with a burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Chatfield.
