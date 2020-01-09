Jean Alden, 82, of Grand Meadow, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Grand Meadow Health Care.
Jean Francis Marie Pint was born on March 17, 1937, to Frank and Josephine (Koschmeder) Pint in Riceville, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Duane Wesley Alden on April 30, 1955, in Riceville, Iowa and to this union, seven children were born: Gordy, Randy, Deb, Brenda, Bruce, Michele and Roxane. Jean was a wonderful mother who always went above and beyond for her children. She spent many sunny days gardening with her neighbor, Joyce, and she loved a good shopping trip. Most recently, Jean spent a lot of time bird watching and doing word searches. She also loved every moment she got to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her children, Gordy Alden of Rochester, Randy "Red' Alden of Grand Meadow, Deb (Al) Larson of Preston, Brenda Rieken of Grand Meadow, Michele "Shell" Alden of Grand Meadow, and Roxane Alden of Preston; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Florence Krones of Osage, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Audrey Fleener and Dolores (Larry) Afseth; and brothers-in-law, Dean (Lois) Alden, Lloyd Alden (Faye), and Lewis Sogard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Alden in 2009; son, Bruce Alden; son-in-law, Allen Rieken; sisters, Dolores Pint and Darlene Alden and her husband Dwight Alden; brothers-in-law, Dean Krones and Donald Alden; and sister-in-law, Sherrill Sogard.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mayo Hospice -Austin for the excellent care they provided for Jean.
Memorial services for Jean will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow with Pastor Larry Iverson officiating. Burial will take place at Grand Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
