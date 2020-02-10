Jean Barnhart

Jean L. Barnhart, 92, of Spring Valley, died at Spring Valley Living in Spring Valley, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Funeral services for Jean will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Faith United Methodist Church in Spring Valley with Mark Woodward officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be immediately following the funeral service at Spring Valley Cemetery in Spring Valley, Fillmore County.
Jean Louise Barnhart was born in the family home on Dec. 18, 1927, in Mauston, Wis., to George and Ruth (Dahlby) Winsor. She attended high school in Eau Claire, Wis., where she graduated as valedictorian of her class. Jean's college years were spent at Stout University in Menomonie, Wis., where she majored in home economics and English.
While in college, Jean met Herbert Barnhart at the university church group. Jean and Herbert were joined in union on June 23, 1950, at the Menomonie United Methodist Church in Wisconsin. To this union they had three children, Kathryn, Karen and Kevin. Jean and Herbert were married for 70 years.
Some of Jean's hobbies included gardening, canning, quilting, sewing, cooking and baking. Jean had a special place in her heart for dogs. She also loved to travel and had been to many places around the world. Jean was active in many organizations, including Faith UMC, UMW, Cosmos Club and Quilting Club. She loved sweets, especially chocolate. Blue was Jean's favorite color.
Jean is survived by her husband, Herbert; children Kathryn (Fred) Calligure of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Karen (Richard) Seavert of Redwood Falls, Minn., and Kevin (Brook) Barnhart of Luverne, Minn.; grandchildren Gregory Calligure, Gina (Jacob) Anderson, Brian Barnhart, and Amanda Barnhart; great-grandchildren Oliver Anderson, Ari Anderson, Gabriel Anderson, Sofia Anderson and Andrew Calligure.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings William Winsor, Marion Winsor Davis, and granddaughter Lisa Seavert.
