Jeffrey D. Wittlief, 52, of Mount Horeb, Wis., formerly of Oronoco, Minn., died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Jeffrey Donald Wittlief was born on Oct. 9, 1967, in Rochester to Donald and Beverly (Stolp) Wittlief.
Jeffrey graduated from John Marshall High School in 1986 and went on to attend UW-Stout, majoring in building and construction. On May 26, 1990, he married Sarah Beth Kist, they later divorced. He worked in construction all of his life. He was the project manager for various roofing companies.
Jeffrey enjoyed hunting, music, fishing and playing guitar.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Beverly Wittlief of Oronoco; daughters, Cryssanne Wittlief of Madison, Wis., and Helena Wittlief of Chicago; sisters, Dawn (Bob) Miller of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and DeAnn Wittlief of Oronoco; niece, Maria Karas; and nephew, Matt Miller. He is preceded in death by his father.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Grace Lutheran Church, 45 First Ave NE, Oronoco, MN 55960. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oronoco Cemetery.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wittlief family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.