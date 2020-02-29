Jeremy Nicholas Crowson, 37, of St. Charles, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Jeremy was born July 29, 1982, in Rochester to Becky Amos and Jeff Crowson. He was raised in the Stewartville area but made his home in St. Charles after marrying Erica on June 16, 2011. They have three beautiful children together, Owen, Alea and Jack.
Jeremy attended Rochester Community and Technical College, where he graduated from the Building Utilities Mechanic Program. He was employed at Dairy Farmers of America but was also a skilled carpenter working in a cabinetry shop. When Jeremy was young, he enjoyed canoeing with Grandpa Buck in the Boundary Waters. Grandma Amos fondly remembers watching him at age 2 swinging his big, red bat and hitting balls; this eventually led to him playing baseball for RYBA as a pitcher. Jeremy also enjoyed shooting pool and golfing.
Jeremy is survived by his wife of almost nine years, Erica, and their children, Owen, Alea and Jack; mother and stepfather, Becky and Abraham Algadi; father, Jeff Crowson; sister, Heather (Zach) Tesdahl and their children Morgan and Lillian; brother, Jason Hanson; sister, Petra Algadi; and grandparents, Don "Buck" and Janice Amos. He is also survived by Ron and Tomomi Ganrude, Michael (Elese) Ganrude, and Jessica (Christiaan) Cartwright and their son Henry. Jeremy is preceded in death by his grandma, Hilda Thompson; his grandfather, Daryl Crowson; and his uncle, Dean Crowson.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles as well as 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, March 2 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. Funeral services will begin 11 a.m. with Pastor Kim Cassidy officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles.
Please share a memory of Jeremy at his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider gifting to his children's memorial fund at www.gofundme.com/f/unexpected-death-of-father-of-three.