Jerome William "Jerry" Suchanek, 86, of Red Wing, died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Deer Crest, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Owatonna on Oct. 26, 1933, to William and Helen (Granowski) Suchanek. He graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force from February 1952 until February 1956, and then the Air Force Reserves until January 1960. He served at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and Laughlin Air Force Base, Del Rio, Texas.
Jerry worked at Josten's in Owatonna, where he met his wife, Janice Case. The two were married on Jan. 24, 1959. They moved to Red Wing in 1964, when Josten's opened a diploma manufacturing plant there. He retired in 1994 after working at Josten's for over 37 years. Upon retiring Jerry helped his daughter, Michelle, with her business, Under the Rainbow Early Education Center. There, he helped with maintenance, lawn care, and the construction of a new center. He was known by the children there as "Grandpa Jerry."
Jerry was a member of the Church of St. Joseph. He was a former member of the Red Wing Lions Club and the American Legion. His favorite activities were bowling, fishing, gardening, boating, golf and woodworking. His family has great memories of snowmobiling, ice fishing, and ice skating in the winter, and boating and fishing in the summer with him. They especially recall the weekends boating at Russ and Betty's cabin.
He is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Janice; two sons, Gregory Suchanek of St. Louis Park and Douglas (Laurie) Suchanek of Farmington; two daughters, Debbie (John) Sahli of Rochester and Michelle (Scott) Finholdt of Red Wing; seven grandchildren, Brett (Brittany Jahnz) Flicek, Nicole (Blaine) Huntsman, Nick Sahli, Hannah (fiancé Colton Carter) Sahli, and Myles Sahli, and Ashlie and Marcus Finholdt; three great-grandchildren, Jaxson Flicek, and Asher and Brecken Huntsman; three siblings, Frank (JoAnn) Suchanek of Blooming Prairie, Joan (Richard) Vaith of Owatonna, and Danny (Leona) Suchanek of Blooming Prairie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Resurrection will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father James Notebaart presiding. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, Deer Crest or donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.