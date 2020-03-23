Jerry "Doc" Thoreson, 94, of Blue Earth, Minn., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Rochester, Saint Marys Campus.
Jerry was born Nov. 30, 1925, in Winnebago, Minn., the son of Olive and Dr. Einar Thoreson. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1943 and joined the Army Air Corps as a cadet. He spent two years in the Air Force before returning to college and earning his degree from St. Olaf College in 1949.
Jerry married Bea Langager on June 9, 1950, in Webster, S.D. He worked at the Langager Implement and Oldsmobile dealership for two years before entering dental school at the University of Minnesota in 1952. After graduating, he set up his dental practice in Blue Earth where he practiced for almost 55 years. Always involved in the community, Jerry served on many boards, including the Riverside Golf Club, where he was lucky enough to be club champion several times.
Jerry had three great passions in life: dentistry, family and golfing. When he wasn't fixing people's teeth, he spent his time between his home in Blue Earth and his second home, Riverside Golf Club. Jerry enjoyed traveling the world with his family and friends, often taking trips to explore new countries and new courses. He was never short of a good story, and often spent long hours regaling family and strangers alike with his experiences collected abroad. If asked, Jerry could recollect any shot he'd hit on a golf course within the last 60 years (and often proved it). He had a generous soul and a kind personality that warmed the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Ann (Rob) Felegy of Kasson; grandchildren Alvin, Angie, Nic and Alex; and great-grandchildren Bailey, Gabriel, Steven and Lucille.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son Steven in 1998 and his wife Bea in 2003.
A private burial service at Riverside Cemetery, Blue Earth, will be followed by a public celebration of Jerry's life at a later date during the summer. The family has requested that memorials be directed to either Trinity Lutheran Church, Blue Earth, or St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Kasson.
