Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, private funeral services are being planned for Joan Hinsch of Goodhue. Mrs. Hinsch, 84, died peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Rochester. Burial will be at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery near Goodhue.
Joan Dahling was born May 15, 1935, in Goodhue County, the daughter of Rudy and Emma Dahling. She attended St. John's Lutheran School, graduating in 1949, and then graduated from Goodhue High School. She married Duane Hinsch on Sept. 7, 1957, at St. John's, and the couple enjoyed 38 years of marriage until Duane's passing on Oct. 20, 1995.
Joan worked as a lab technician while the couple lived in the Twin Cities. Later, she and her husband operated a dairy farm in Goodhue County. She will be remembered for her baking of buns and bread, and especially her Sunday morning sweet rolls with frosting. She maintained a garden, and she was often seen canning her vegetables. She particularly enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events in Goodhue. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, the church's ladies aid, the Cross Country Gals Homemakers Group, and she was a Wise Penny volunteer.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Brenda) Hinsch of Goodhue, Lisa (Patrick) Cronin of Rochester, Scott (Peggy) Hinsch and Chad (Lydia) Hinsch, both of Goodhue; nine grandchildren, Angela and Nick Hinsch, Kelly and Kate Cronin, Chase, Seth, and Teagan Hinsch, and Bradyn and Alandra Hinsch. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Marge Dahling; brother-in-law, John (Janice) Hinsch; sisters-in-law; Dorothy Sorenson, Kaye Hinsch and Karen (Wayne) Rebischke; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister, Henrietta (Laverne) Windhorst; a brother, Melfred Dahling; brothers-in-law, Leon and Eldon Hinsch, and Arlen Sorenson; a nephew, Larry Windhorst; and nieces, Jane Hinsch and Randi (Charlie) Carlson; as well as a good friend, Bill Layman.
If so desired, cards to the family may be sent to Steve Hinsch, 19919 370th Street, Goodhue, Minnesota 55027.