Joan D. Olson, of Rosemount, died on March 9, 2020.
She is preceded in death by husband, Donald E. Olson; parents, Charles F. and Emma (Thomforde) Augustine; brother, Charles J. Augustine (Loraine); and sister, Ardelle Schulz.
She is survived by son, Marc (Cheryl); daughter, Mary Proeschel (David); grandchildren, Barrett (Rianna), Kyle (special friend Rachael Peltier) Olson, and Malea Proeschel Dageford (Lance); great-granddaughter, Everly Olson; great-grandsons, Remy Olson and Bryce Dageford; special friend, Vicky Stussy (Rollie); sister-in-law, Carmen Weisz and many nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. March 21 at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 14980 Diamond Path, Rosemount, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the church.