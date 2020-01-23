Joel Ehlenz

Joel Patrick "JP" Ehlenz left this earth Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. After five courageous years of cancer, he died peacefully surrounded by family and music.
JP was born in Ironwood, Mich., on Feb. 27, 1964, to parents, Richard and Renee (Gunter) Ehlenz. He was the second of three children: older brother, Jeff, and younger sister, Jennifer (Becker).
Jay was affectionately known as: J, JP, Jay Babe, Joey, Jay Bird and Bro! He grew up in Rochester, attended the public schools and graduated from John Marshall H.S. in 1982. He was the captain of the JM tennis team and continued his career at RCTC and UW-Stout, where he graduated with a degree in manufacturing engineering.
JP and Jodi met on the tennis courts at Stout and have been fiercely competing with and against one another ever since. They were married on Oct. 4, 1990, in St. Clara's Catholic church in Clara City, Minn., the same church his maternal grandparents were married in 50 years before!
To this partnership, they raised three sons, Luther, Logan and Levi. JP was an avid participant in all sports, but after he became a father, his favorite pastime was watching his sons participate, oftentimes as one of the coaches. He rarely missed a game nor dissecting it after. When JP could no longer be as active as he once was, they went to Spring Training, explored the Grand Canyon, rode the Whitewater Rapids of Colorado and went on a second honeymoon to Maui.
Growing up, Jay was always the inquisitive inventor. His hobbies were many and he always needed a project. He began with an "air-conditioner" for the family car and a garage-size backboard to practice tennis. He made a Master Better for Viking games and a roulette wheel for his poker buddies. As a teenager, he created an alarm system with pulleys to turn on the lights and the radio without getting out of bed. He patiently glued toothpicks together to make a Christmas creche. He built an oak hutch for Jodi, and bunk beds for his boys as well as two treehouses with one anchored to a tree so they could sleep out the storms.
Jay started playing pickleball after he was diagnosed and played with a vengeance until his neuropathy became too painful. Dr. Chen put an end to his biking the 18 mile round trip to his office for fear he'd injure himself. JP would set goals to see how far into winter he could go. His illness also prevented him from running up the 15 flights of stairs to his office where he worked for 30 years as a systems analyst for Ameriprise Financial in downtown Minneapolis.
Jay was truly modest, never seeking recognition for his accomplishments and a true Family Man in the finest sense. He was dedicated to his family, his church and his job. He was the pride and champion of our hearts as we watched his bravery, his faith and his good humor carry him home.
JP is survived by his loving wife, Jodi Petersen Ehlenz; sons, Luther, Logan and Levi Ehlenz; parents, Richard and Renee (Gunter) Ehlenz; siblings, Jeff Ehlenz and Jennifer (Ehlenz) Becker (Jeffrey); father-in-law, Richard Petersen; mother-in-law, Mary Rahman; in-laws, Richard Petersen, Rosanne Petersen, Jamie Petersen McDonald (Patrick), Mary Petersen Glomski (Mike), Tommy Petersen, and Traci Petersen Holtorf (Todd); and his adoring and numerous nieces and nephews. Jay was blessed to have two families that loved him beyond measure!
The Dear Lord doesn't give us the strength to free us from pain; he gives us the strength to bear it.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Road, Crystal, Minn. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 with 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary, followed by memory sharing at Gearty-Delmore, Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave N. and Vicksburg Lane, Plymouth, Minn. There will also be visitation one hour before Mass Saturday at St. Raphael's Church.
Memorials may be sent to the Mr. J. Scholarship Fund at St. Raphael School or the Crystal Little League Association of Crystal.