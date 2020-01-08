A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Joel Johnson at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel with Pastor Ty Spenst officiating. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private family burial in the Zumbro Falls Cemetery.
Joel Johnson, 83, of Plainview, passed away at his home in Plainview on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Lake City to Joseph and Mildred (Sprenger) Johnson. Joel married Dorothy Root on June 28, 1959, in Dexter. The Johnson's lived in rural Millville from 1967 to 1983, when they moved into Plainview.
Joel was employed by IBM in Rochester as a mechanical designer for 30+ years. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Plainview. Joel enjoyed helping with Camp Victory, spending time tinkering, and was a fixer-upper. He especially enjoyed being able to help others.
Joel is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Johnson of Plainview; their children, Michelle (Barry) Karsjens of Plainview, Daniel (Doreen) Johnson of Plainview, Eric (Donna) Johnson of Sterling, Neb., and Andrew (Amy) Johnson of League City, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Delores.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. The guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.