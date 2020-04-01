John F. Paternoster, age 78, of Flagler Beach, Fla., formerly of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on Sept. 23, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Isidore Paternoster and Helen Donovan. He was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School in 1958. He went on to attend St. John's University in New York earning a degree in economics.
John served as a radio operator for the U.S. Army between 1964-1966.
He married his sweetheart, Marcia Gross, on Aug. 20, 1966, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish in Floral Park, N.Y. The couple welcomed three children, raising their family in Rochester. Marcia and John shared 53 wonderful years together.
John spent his entire career working as a manager at IBM first in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., followed by Rochester, Minn. John accepted two European transfer positions with IBM, one in Germany and the other in Rome, Italy.
John enjoyed golfing, the Minnesota Vikings, his Corvette, doing puzzles and time with his family. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia; children, Ronald (partner Karen Pyott), Katherine (Kyle) Wahlstrom and Adrienne (Derek) Padden; grandchildren, Aidan and Olivia Paternoster, Mason and Rowan, Nicholas, Isaac and Jacob Wahlstrom and Finley and Theo Padden. John is also survived by siblings, Joan Nataro Paternoster, Anna (Anthony) Flower, Helen (Steve) Ecklund, Eugene and Brian (Cynthia) Paternoster.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Thoughts and memories can be shared at dignitymemorial.com.