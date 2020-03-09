John Francis Wallace, 85, a lifelong resident of Rochester, died peacefully in his home on Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1934, in Rochester. The son of John T. and Daisy (Bell) of Rochester. He attended Rochester Central High School. Then he enlisted in the Marines in 1953 and served proudly for three years and did a tour in Japan during that time. He returned to Rochester and was employed by IBM for 34 years and retired in 1990.
He married the love of his life, Grace Wage of Endicott, N.Y., on March 30, 1957, and had five children.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Driving vacations to all parts of the country with family and yearly Las Vegas trips during his retirement. He had a love for cars (Ford man) and Nascar. Watching old westerns and military shows. He was a member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by 12 siblings and one son, John Brian. He is survived by four children, Ronald (Diane), Gerry, Tom (Patty) and Rebecca (Jamie Breidel); nine grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Charlie's Eatery and Pub in the Bingo Hall.