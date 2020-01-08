John J. "Jim" Roth, age 66, of Wanamingo, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Greenfield Cemetery in rural Kellogg. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota.
John James Roth was born on May 11, 1953, in Wabasha. He grew up in rural Wabasha and helped his father on the farm and at his father's lumberyard. He graduated from Wabasha High School in 1971 and entered the United States Marine Corp in July of that year. After his honorable discharge in June 1973, he returned to the Wabasha area. Jim enrolled at the Pipestone Vo-Tech to become a butcher. Jim married Jean Marcou in 1976, they were married for 18 years. Jim worked for Erickson Bakeries for six years and retired from the Minnesota Department of Transportation after 32 years in road maintenance.
Jim loved his children and grandchildren, along with repairing and restoring antique tractors, candy, crossword puzzles and babysitting his grand dogs.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Jill (Bob) Huebert of Oronoco; sons, Matt Roth of Wanamingo and Brandon (Lacey) Roth of Wanamingo; six grandchildren, Layla, Maggie, Tyler and Norah Huebert and Claire and Cole Roth; brother, Gary (Jayne) Roth and their daughter Kristi, all of Plainview; and his grand dogs, Cub, Lucy and Bailey.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, John Frank Roth.