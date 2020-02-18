John Charles Monosmith, 79, of Pine Island, passed away suddenly on Feb. 14, 2020.
John was born to Leroy and Helen (Long) Monosmith on Dec. 6, 1940, in Rockford, Ill. He graduated in 1959 from Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wis., and attended John Carroll University in Cleveland. Following college, John enlisted in the US Navy and was proud to have served on the USS Enterprise (CVN-65). After his service, John joined IBM in San Jose, Calif., and would move with the company to Boca Raton, Fla., and eventually to Rochester, where he worked until his retirement. John married Elynor (Fidram) on Dec. 12, 1964, at St. Stephen's Church in Niles, Ohio.
John is survived by his wife, Elynor (Fidram); sister, Roxanne (Monosmith) Weiner; his children, Michael (Dana), Kevin (Michelle), Karin, William (Tina), Brian (Janna), and Robert (Shannon); grandchildren, Rebekah, Joseph, Hannah, Nicholas, Gabriel, Mary, David, Elizabeth, Megan, Matthew, Lauren, John, Anika, Marta, Clara, Oliver, Leo, Davis, Benett, Leah, Alexander and Alana; and a child dear to his heart, Jayden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Helen (Long) Monosmith; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Weiner; and grandchildren, Joshua, Emily and Christopher.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Tom Loomis officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service with a reception to follow. John has donated his body to Mayo Clinic. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be donated to Pine Island's Van Horn Public Library, Pine Haven Care Center or a charity of your choosing.