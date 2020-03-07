John Martin Tushaus, 75, of Rochester, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Saint Marys Hospital.
John was born on Jan. 6, 1944, in Lake City to Herman and Mary (Agnes) (Schlundt) Tushaus. He graduated from Libby High School in Libby, Mont. In 1967, he joined the armed service and was stationed in San Pedro, Los Angeles, at Fort MacArthur; later serving in South Korea in 1969. In 1973, he married Debra A. Fisher of Grand Meadow. The couple made a life together and raised three children in Rochester.
John loved the solitude and joy of spending his time with family and talking about his athletic career while attending the University of Arizona; holding the nation's best javelin throw in 1963. Then in 1966, breaking the American record in while attending the Coliseum Relays in Los Angeles. He loved nature, enjoyed taking in new releases at the theater, long drives along the Mississippi River and stops as needed at local restaurants along the way. John enjoyed requesting getaways to Libby, Mont.; this is where his heart and passion remained. His love for the mountains and fast-moving rivers called him back often.
He is survived by his sons, Colby Tushaus of Rochester, and Taybin Tushaus of Savage; daughter, Shay Tushaus of Katy, Texas; and one grandson. He is preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.
A visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the River Park Chapel, Macken Funeral Home, 1119 11 1/2 St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.
