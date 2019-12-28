John Elmer Woods died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Charter House in Rochester, finishing a race well-run for 90 years. He loved and was committed to God, his family, his community, and the calling of medicine.
John was born in Battle Creek, Mich., on July 5, 1929, to Harry Franklin and Emily Strong Woods, on furlough from missionary service in China. They returned to Beijing when John was 1. The bulk of his formative years were spent there until the U.S. entered WWII, when the Japanese placed his family under house arrest and then in Weihsien Internment Camp in Shandong province.
Repatriated in Dec. 1943, a young John attended Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., where he met Janet Lewis, who became his wife and the mother of their five children. He subsequently graduated from Case Western Reserve University Medical School in Cleveland, Ohio. Following internship and residency at Gorgas Hospital in the Panama Canal Zone, he embarked on medical missionary work in a small jungle hospital in Shell Mera, Ecuador.
John decided to seek more training when he saw the impact of a skilled plastic surgeon visiting the jungle hospital. He started surgical residency at Mayo Clinic in 1960. This began an odyssey that took him through an additional Mayo fellowship in plastic surgery, completion of a Ph.D. in surgery at the University of Minnesota, a research fellowship in organ transplantation at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston, and ultimately an appointment to Mayo Clinic staff in 1969 as coordinator of organ and tissue transplantation.
In over 40 years of service at the Clinic, Dr. Woods proved himself an excellent clinician, a skilled surgeon, and a compassionate doctor. He served as chair of Plastic Surgery and vice chair of the Department of Surgery. Outside of Clinic responsibilities, he presided over the Plastic Surgery Education Fund and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Named a Professor of Surgery at Mayo Medical School in 1987, he was a serious academician and researcher, teaching and mentoring scores of fledgling surgeons, and authoring or co-authoring over 200 publications in both organ transplantation and plastic surgery. He was honored as a Mayo Distinguished Clinician and Distinguished Alumnus, receiving the Mayo Humanitarian Award in 2010 and Mayo Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.
John attributed everything he achieved personally and professionally to the work of Jesus Christ in his life and his deep conviction that God's work of grace merited giving everything back in gratitude. As important to him as his Clinic responsibilities, were the ways in which he was able to serve the whole community of Rochester. He helped found and chair H.E.L.P. Inc. (Hunger Elimination Program/Channel One Regional Food Bank) and Rochester Medical Relief Mission Group Inc. (sending agency for surplus medical equipment and supplies worldwide). A lifelong lover of music and possessed of a fine baritone voice himself, John took joy in helping establish and sit on the board of Rochester Orchestra and Chorale. He committed himself to the boards of Madonna Towers Foundation and Seasons Hospice, also serving as chair and a medical volunteer for the latter. Afternoon visits to his friends in Assisted Living and the Supportive Living unit of Charter House were a regular part of his cherished routine in "retirement." For many years John served as leader of Community Bible Study in Rochester and Sunday school teacher at Rochester Covenant Church. Laced throughout all of this were short-term mission and surgical trips world wide, but most notably to Haiti, Mexico, and his beloved China.
The lessons learned as a boy in China and POW camp taught John the importance of faith and the power of prayer. Humble in acknowledgement that his life was flawed and imperfect, he was yet a lover and servant of God and man.
John loved his family deeply and wholeheartedly. His affection for and commitment to his wife of 70 years and their children leave behind rich memories and a powerful legacy. He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Sheryl (Ken) Olson and Jennifer (David) Erickson; daughter-in-law, Peggy; sons, Jeffrey (Diane) and Judson (Kathy) Woods; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joy Iddings and Mary Lewis; and many nieces and nephews, much loved and prayed for. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rachel McKinney; and his son, Mark.
His family is profoundly grateful to the staff of Charter House Supportive Living and Mayo Hospice for kind and excellent care. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Charter House in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Rochester Covenant Church, ECHO in North Fort Myers, Florida, or a charity of your choice.