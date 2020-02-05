Joseph Paul Schmitz, 66, of Dodge Center, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Dodge Center.
Joe was born in August 1953, in Sleepy Eye to Pete and Rita (Bauman) Schmitz. He graduated from St. Mary's School in Sleepy Eye. He married Pauline Stueber in January 1974 in New Ulm. Together, they had four awesome children.
Joe began his career in farming on the family farm in Sleepy Eye and then worked in marketing for 25 years. He later worked at Anderson Wheelchair for 10 years and then went back to his passion of farming. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.
Joe loved the outdoors and truly treasured his time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. His impact on all who met him was profound. Joe also enjoyed cutting oak wood to warm his home, playing cribbage with his kids, taking naps and spending time with his friends. The Schmitz family would like to note that we are so proud to call you our husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend - until we meet again.
Joe is survived by his wife, Polly of Dodge Center; children, Chris (Cindy) Schmitz of St. James, Michelle (Chad) Freiderich of New Ulm, Matt (Danielle) Schmitz of Kasson, and Greg Schmitz of Springfield; nine grandchildren; siblings, Dave (Natalia) Schmitz of Leander, Texas, Bill (Suk) Schmitz of Kathleen, Ga., Marita Schmitz of St. Peter, Tina (Steve) Smith of Pine City, Pete (Peg) Schmitz of Jefferson City, Mont., Clare (Kevin) Bjork of Dassell, Paul (Deb) Schmitz of St. James, Tony (Lisa) Schmitz of Sleepy Eye, Ann (John) Schotzko of New Ulm, Carmella (Bob) Leggon of Marshfield, Wis., Dan (Amy) Schmitz of Springfield, and Jon (Amber) Schmitz of Kasson; and special friends, John Carroll and family.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Elizabeth Schmitz.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 Seventh St. SE, Kasson and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1904 Mantorville Ave. N, Kasson, with Rev. John Labusa officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Wildwood Cemetery in Wasioja.
In lieu of flowers, the Schmitz family asks for prayers and kindness to one another in memory and honor of Joe.
To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com; Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 Seventh St. SE, Kasson, MN 55944; 507-634-6510.
Blessed be his memory.