Joyce Ann Melby, 94, of Owatonna, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Koda Living Community.
She was born Aug. 10, 1925, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Wallace and Myrtle (Broin) Blouin.
On March 17, 1946, she married Nordean Melby in Hopkins. They made their home on a farm in Havana Township. Joyce was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband and raised their three children. Joyce enjoyed playing cards and dancing at the local Monterrey dance hall. She also enjoyed gardening; she had a love for flowers.
She is survived by her children, Carol Gunderson of St. Peter, Charles (Roseann) Melby of Rochester and Stephen (Beth) Melby of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren, Amy Mcdonnell, Dan Gunderson, Alyssa Melby and Leah Malek; great-grandchildren, Austin, Collin, Olivia and Nicholas Mcdonell, and Miles Malek.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nordean Melby; great-granddaughter, Laura Mcdonell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Michaelson Funeral Home, Owatonna. To share a special memory or online condolence, please visit www.michaelsonfuneral.com.