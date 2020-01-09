Joyce M. Norlin, 73, of Stewartville, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, of natural causes, at the Stewartville Care Center, where she had been a resident since November 2018.
Joyce Marie Norlin was born on April 30, 1946, in Tomahawk, Wis., to Wallace "Wally" and Ruth (Burrier) Norlin. She grew up in Dodge Center, where she attended school, graduating from Dodge Center H.S. in 1963.
Joyce was married to Duane Adler. Following their marriage the couple moved to Zumbrota, where they raised their son. They were later divorced.
Joyce moved to Stewartville a number of years ago and has continued to make her home there. She was employed for 20 years at Walmart South in Rochester until her retirement. She enjoyed visiting with friends and going out to lunch.
Joyce is survived by her son, Todd Adler of Mission, Texas; stepbrother, Gary (Carol) Norlin of Dodge Center; nieces and nephews, and longtime friend, Marilyn Edwards of Stewartville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Donna Thompson; and one brother, Duane Norlin.
A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories of Joyce are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.