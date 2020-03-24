Juanita June McMurdy Larson died peacefully in her apartment on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 96. She didn't make it to her goal of living to be 100. She was born on June 12, 1923, in Washington, Pa., to Harry and Pearl (McCartney) McMurdy. She graduated from Washington High School in January 1941.
Juanita moved to Detroit to work in a converted Cadillac plant, working on airplane parts manufacturing for World War II. After the war, she attended business college in Washington, Pa. When she graduated, she moved to Rochester to work at Mayo Clinic. She met her future husband, Earl Larson and they were married Oct. 14, 1949.
Juanita helped Earl on the farm in rural Kasson. This was a change for a girl who grew up in the city. She also did seasonal work at the canning factory in Dodge Center and Rochester. She was an active member of West St. Olaf Lutheran Church and enjoyed many craft projects and in her later life took up quilting. She loved anything to do with cats, including having them as pets and collecting cat figurines.
Juanita is survived by three sons, Donald (Nancy) Larson, Alden, Minn., Daniel (Deb) Larson, Rochester, and Richard (Connie) Larson Belle Plaine; five grandchildren, Nathan (Autumn) Larson, Dayna (Eli) Larson, Nick (Paige Will) Larson, Andy (Brenda) Larson and Jill (Brian) Landin; and three step grandchildren, Beau (Charli) Clark, Joshua (Katie Jo) Clark and Sara (John) Gottschalk. Juanita has 10 great-grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren; and Addie Hairsine, her special friend of over 70 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl (Aug. 9, 1990); her parents, Harry and Pearl; her sister, Madalyn Petrola; and brother, Gaylord McMurdy.
The family will be holding a graveside service with a celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Blessed be her memory.
To share a special memory or condolence please, visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com; Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd Street NW, Hayfield, MN 55940; 507-477-2259.