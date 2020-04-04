Our bright, loving, and beautiful wife, mom, and grandmom, Judeann Q. Sharp, of Rochester and Edina, Minn., and Saddlebrooke, Ariz.), went home to our loving God on Friday March 27, 2020, after a valiant fight with myelodysplastic syndrome and leukemia.
Judeann was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Philadelphia and grew up in Lancaster, Pa. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Denver and master's degree from Catholic University. She taught Lamaze in California, taught nursing at Rochester Community College in Minnesota, and worked as a Clinical Director for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She lived in several places including Washington, D.C., Thousand Oaks, Calif., Grand Island, Neb., and New Brighton, Minn.
She met the love of her life, her future husband Robert L. Sharp, in New York City, where she was working as a nurse and he was serving as an officer in the Navy. They married on Dec. 23, 1961, in Annapolis, Md., in the majestic U.S. Naval Academy Chapel. They were married 58 years.
She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren who knew her as "Nanny." She enjoyed reading, going to the theater, sewing, cooking, exercising and getting together with friends. She was warm and welcoming, easily made new friends and loved to help others.
Judeann was preceded in death by her parents, Mary C. and Herbert J. Quigley, Sr.; her brother, Dr. Herbert J. Quigley, Jr.; and her grandson, Neil L. Philipsen. She is survived by her adoring husband, Robert L. Sharp; their three daughters, Karen E. Sharp, Ami M. Sharp (Dean R. Jones), and Dr. Rebecca M. Lindell (Dr. E. Paul Lindell); her sisters, Francis McQuate and Miriam Williams; and their wonderful grandchildren, Travis, Sarah, Hugh, Rebecca, Linnea, Tor, Katelyn and Anders.
We'd like to thank the staff, nurses and caregivers at Charter House; the physicians, nurses and caregivers at Mayo Clinic and M.D. Anderson; pastors Vern and Rachael; and the generous blood donors who she relied on for years.
Memorials can be made to the ACLU and the American Red Cross in her honor. Blood donations in her honor are encouraged. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.