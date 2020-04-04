Judith Lee Krause (Jacobson), age 77, passed away peacefully at her home on March 28, 2020.
Born in Zumbrota on Jan. 4, 1943, she married Roger Krause of Pine Island on Oct. 5, 1963. Judy worked for Mayo Clinic in Rochester as a Registered Nurse in Dialysis for 40 years. After retiring, she stayed very active with her church and community in choir, bell ringing, cooking and many other activities. She loved to cook for family and friends. Judy also enjoyed her quality time with her two grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her children, Kimberly (Larry) Pahl and Steven (Clara) Krause, and her two grandchildren, Norah Pahl and Russel Krause, all of Pine Island.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two of her sisters.
Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, public officials have strongly recommended to have Judy's celebration of life at a future date. Judy would have wanted her friends to be in a safe environment during this time of uncertainty. Her family understands and appreciates your thoughts and prayers.