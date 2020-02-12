Judy J. Langehaug, age 73, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester.
Judy Jane Langehaug was born Aug. 3, 1946, in Wabasha Township, the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Bublitz) Laskowske. She attended Hammond schools through the 8th grade then John Marshall High School. At the age of 17, she was severely injured in an accident. She attended the School for the Blind in Faribault and graduated from Mayo High School. She worked at Ability Building Center for a short time. Judy married Bryce Langehaug on Feb. 28, 1970, in Potsdam and later divorced.
Judy enjoyed playing bingo, listening to music and television, conversation with caregivers, Bible reading and prayers. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and attended Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Rochester. She appreciated the care of Dr. McLeod and Mayo staff at Baldwin 6, the staff and caregivers at Cottagewood and Heartland Hospice.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Wayne) Dickie of Oronoco; granddaughters, Justine and Kelsey Dickie; sisters, LaVonne (Melvin) Domke of Hammond, and JoAnne Laskowske of Rochester; brother-in-law, Bob Mallan of Rochester; nephews, great-nieces and nephew and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Edna Laskowske and Donna Mallan.
A funeral service to celebrate Judy's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oakwood East Cemetery, Rochester. The family would like to thank all of Judy's caregivers for their loving care and kindness shown over the years. Memorials are preferred to Salvation Army, New Life Family Services or donor's choice.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Langehaug family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.