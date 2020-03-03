Julia Meta Steffenhagen, age 97, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Bluffs in Lake City with her family and friends at her side.
Julia was born May 7, 1922, in Lake City to William and Amanda (Hoops) Tiedeman. She was baptized in the same month by Pastor Beck at Lincoln Rural Lutheran Church. She was also confirmed there in 1934 by Pastor Scharleman. Julia lived her entire life in the Lake City area, attending grade school in Oak Center and graduating from Lincoln High School in 1939.
Julia met and married Dorance Steffenhagen on Oct. 25, 1940, at Lincoln Rural Lutheran Church. Julie spent most of her life farming and operating a school bus business with her husband, Dorance. She was a school bus driver for 41 years; a job she loved and took pride in doing.
Julie also enjoyed bowling and was an accomplished bowler. Flowers and gardening were of great interest to her and she had a green thumb - anything would grow if she planted it. Julie loved dancing and card playing. She belonged to several card clubs throughout her life and especially enjoyed playing Euchre and 500 at family gatherings. She was an excellent cook, well known for her deviled eggs and chicken soup. Because she lived in the Lake City area for so long, she had many relatives and friends she loved to socialize with and stay in touch with.
Julie is survived by her son, Wayne (Sondra) Steffenhagen of Schofield, Wis.; granddaughter, Kelly (Jim) Essman, Mukwonago, Wis.; grandsons, Jay, Golden Valley, and Todd (Vicki), Las Vegas; grandchildren, Nathan Essman, Milwaukee, Wis., Matthew Essman and Marina Essman, Mukwonago, Wis., Andrew Steffenhagen, St. Paul, and Hannah Steffenhagen, Minneapolis; sister, Janis Rabe; brother, Ray Tiedeman; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Tiedeman and Alvina Tiedeman; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Dorance; her parents; her brothers, Raleigh and Harry Tiedeman; sister-in-law, Diann Tiedeman; and brother-in-law, Wilbert Rabe.
A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City with the Rev. Nathan Cordes officiating. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery in Lake City. Friends may visit one hour before the service at the church. Online condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.