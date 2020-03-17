Julie Lynn Cravath, 61, passed away suddenly at her home in Rochester on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Julie was born at University Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa to Dennis Cordle and Marjorie (Strike) Cordle, on April 3, 1958. She attended school in Nashua, Iowa and graduated with honors from Nashua High School, class of 1976.
While in school, she participated in choir, vocal groups and played the clarinet in the Nashua High School Band.
After high school, Julie attended the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and then accepted a position at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Julie had a 41-year career as a RTR (MR) there in the department of radiology. Her initial years were spent as a radiology technologist in radiography, followed by 30 plus years as an MRI technologist, before moving on to the radiology value creation department as a value creation specialist.
Julie had an unwavering commitment to further her education, earning her bachelor's degree in health arts, and master's in business administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Ill.
Julie and Kevin Ohm were married on Feb. 16, 1980, in Lawler, Iowa. They had two sons, Curtis Ohm and Christopher Ohm. Julie and Kevin later divorced. Julie and Brad Cravath were married on June 14, 2003.
Julie had an affection for cats and had several special cats over the years. She loved to spend time with friends. Julie played softball with the same group of ladies from Mayo Clinic for numerous years. Julie loved to travel and the beach was her favorite. Her family meant everything to her and she was a selfless and giving daughter, sister, mother, wife and aunt.
Julie is survived by her husband, Brad Cravath (Rochester); sons, Curtis Ohm (Rochester) and Christopher Ohm (Phoenix); mother, Marjorie (Strike) Bullen (Nashua, Iowa); father, Dennis Cordle (Iowa City, Iowa); brother, Michael Cordle (Denver); sister, Jane (Neal) Henderson (Boulder); stepsister, Angie (Craig) Albright (Iowa City, Iowa); and stepbrother, Robert Cordle (Iowa City, Iowa). Julie was extremely fond of her nieces, Renee Marino (Denver), Abby Henderson (Boulder) and Gracie Albright (Iowa City, Iowa). Julie is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Verne (Bud) and Gladys Strike (Nashua, Iowa); grandparents, Harold and Ruth (Mimi) Cordle (Iowa City, Iowa) and stepfather, Jerry Bullen (Nashua, Iowa).
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview. A private family service will be held. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview.
Julie was very passionate about her volunteer work over many years for Eagles Cancer Telethon, a non-profit charity based in Rochester. Remembrance donations may be made in her name, to Eagles Cancer Telethon.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel. The guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.