Julie Ann Riehl, 63, of Harmony, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Gundersen Harmony Care Center of Harmony.
A visitation for Julie will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Preston United Methodist Church in Preston, with Pastor David Stoeger. Burial will be in the Preston United Methodist Cemetery. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 2, following the visitation at the Preston United Methodist Church. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Julie Ann Riehl, daughter of Roy and Ruby (Broadwater) Riehl, was born Feb. 15, 1956, in Harmony. Julie loved music; she was especially fond of Elvis Presley and enjoyed displaying her Elvis memorabilia. She also liked taking trips to Branson to listen to music and was quite talented at playing the organ. Julie loved going out, whether it was attending parties, going out to eat at the Branding Iron where she loved their walleye, or even grocery shopping. She was determined to never run out of groceries and would buy two of everything just to make sure there would be plenty at home. Julie loved her dolls and animals; she especially adored her puppy during her time with Karen Morris. She lived with Karen for 17 years before moving to the Gundersen Harmony Care Center.
Julie is survived by her aunt, Donna Ibach of Preston; uncles, Don "Buzz" (Betty) Riehl of Preston, and Maynard Heitner of Eden Prairie; her caretaker, Karen Morris of Harmony; and many cousins.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents, and aunts, Betty Jean Heitner and Opal (Troy) Schrock.
