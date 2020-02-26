June Marilyn (Johnson) Kitzmann, 94, of Stewartville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20 at Madonna Towers Nursing Home in Rochester.
She was born on June 3, 1925, the daughter of Eddie and Minnie Johnson and baptized June 12 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Frost. June graduated from Frost High School in 1943. On March 30, 1947, June Johnson and Otto Kitzmann were united in marriage in Frost. Over the years, June worked for the Elmore Nursery, Putt's Cafe in Elmore, and clerked at the Lanesboro Salesbarn. From 1960-1970, June and Otto owned and operated Kitzmann's Resort by Pine River during the summer months. They also enjoyed 19 retirement winters in sunny Apache Junction, Ariz.
Having grown up on the farm, she was a farm girl at heart -- loving the outdoors and tending to daily chores whatever they may be. Preparing meals from scratch for a large group was easy, as were planting large flower and vegetable gardens, sewing matching outfits for her daughters, and sharing memorable moments outdoors with family and friends. She enjoyed many years in LWML and Bible study. She also enjoyed watching the Gophers, Vikings and Twins, and often had a comment (or two) on how they played. She had great fun with games of chance like bingo, enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, and was quite competitive with board games and TV game shows. June loved her friends, but nothing was more important to her than family, and she took great joy in hosting holiday gatherings well into her nineties.
June is survived by her children, Ronald (Vicki) Kitzmann, Maple Plain, Linda (Don) Helmstetter, Blaine, Pam Kitzmann, New Prague, and Gary (Kate) Kitzmann, Rochester; grandchildren, Chad (Mayda) Helmstetter, Kristine (Dana) Kallman, Brian Helmstetter, Heather (Bob) Musman, Josh (Sadie) Kitzmann, Luke Kitzmann, Alex (Lindsey) Haagensen, Mike (Jamie) Haagensen, Scott (Rachel) Haagensen, Christopher (Kelsey) Kitzmann, Jenna (Isaac) Miner, Stephanie (Ron) Citronowicz, and Nathan Kitzmann; great-grandchildren, Alaina (Jake) Baker, Jacob Helmstetter, Andrew, Ben, and Matthew Kallman, Riley and Avery Helmstetter, Charlie Kitzmann, Hannah and Sam Musman, Tyson and Alivia Haagensen, Logan and Owen Haagensen, Keira and Haley Haagensen, Ian and Ada Kitzmann, Evelyn Miner, and Esther Citronowicz; and great-great-grandsons, Otto and Sigurd Baker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as other relatives and friends.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Otto; her parents, Eddie and Minnie Johnson; brothers, Elwood, Harris and Cyrus; and sister, Mildred Skogerboe.
A Memorial Service for June will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stewartville.
