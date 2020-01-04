June Delia Plank, age 91, of Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.
June was born June 17, 1928, in Beaver, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy (Porter) Heuer. She met the love of her life, William "Bud" Plank at a dance. They were united in marriage Dec. 18, 1946. The couple recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary.
She worked at Kresges, Starlight Motel and Woolworth's. She then worked at Red Owl, retiring after 20 years. June loved to dance, fish, camp, crochet, do word searches and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, Scrabble and Sequence.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bud"; children, Gary (Mary) Plank, and Mary (Dean) Erdmann; grandchildren, Kevin (Lisa) Plank, Kim Plank, Kelly (Al) Pfeilsticker, Katie Kingsley, Deanna (Brian) Royse, and Jared Erdmann; great-grandchildren, Alex (Skyler) Johnson, Josh Plank, Nolan Plank, Emily Hallett, Rachel Hallett, Mikail Ellanson, Jayden Kingsley, Naomi Line, and Mariah Line; step great-grandchildren, Michael Pfeilsticker, Dylan Pfeilsticker, and Jacob Royse; great-great-grandchild, Aria Johnson; and sister, Yvonne Wallum.
June is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gladys Cox; and brothers, Billy Ray and Earl Heuer.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at Christ Our Rock Lutheran Church in Rochester, with Rev. Jeff Limpert officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
